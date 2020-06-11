Terry Michael Snowden
ASHEBORO - Terry Michael Snowden, 40 of Asheboro, NC died on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel. Interment will follow in New Oak Grove Cemetery. Viewing will take place on Thursday at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions are still in place. Services will be streamed live at www.mitchellcares.com. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the Snowden family.