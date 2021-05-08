Terry Wayne White, age 65, of Elizabeth City, NC died Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. Born in Elizabeth City on April 15, 1956 to the late James Franklin White and Francis Elizabeth Pike White, he was the husband of Donna Lane White. Terry served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy until his retirement. In addition to his wife, he is survived by five daughters, Abby Ballance (Phillip) of Elizabeth City, Terri “Bootie” White of Elizabeth City, Ashley Pierce of South Mills, Stephanie Pierce Byrd (Steven) of Edenton and Sherry Burgess (Scott) of Elizabeth City; a brother, James Franklin White, Jr. of Elizabeth City, NC; and his grandchildren, Avery Ballance, Lacey White, Kayla White, Whitney Pierce, Madison Bass, Karley Byrd, Sean Burgess, Shyanne Burgess, Haileigh Burgess, and Cloud Calvetti. A funeral service with military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Pastor Junior White officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the funeral home and then at the residence. Burial will be in Old Hollywood Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the White family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.