Theda Goodwin Collins
EDENTON - Theda Goodwin Collins, 82, a longtime resident of Edenton and more recently of Grimesland, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
Mrs. Collins was born in Chowan County on March 2, 1939, and was the daughter of the late John Leon and Celia Belle Barrow Goodwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Goodwin.
A retired agent with Combined Insurance Company, she was an active member of Edenton United Methodist Church for many years, and had also enjoyed membership with the Edenton Jaycettes.
Surviving is her husband of 57 years, Howard Allen Collins; two sons, Patrick Collins of Greenville and Chan Collins (wife, MaryJo) of Edenton; and five grandchildren, Kenzy Turner (husband, Brandon), and Joseph, Jennifer, Christina, and Samantha Collins.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. in Beaver Hill Cemetery, and will be conducted by the Rev. Valerie Tyson. Friends may join the family Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and at other times at Chan and MaryJo's home, 429 Mexico Road, Edenton. In respect of everyone's health and safety, masks are encouraged.
Memorial contributions may be made either to Edenton United Methodist Church, PO Box 37, or to Edenton Fire Department, 704 N. Broad Street, both in Edenton, NC 27932.