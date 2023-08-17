Thelma Hare Bunch

Thelma Ruth Hare Bunch, 85, of Tyner, died Sunday, August 13, 2023, in her home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Bunch was born in Chowan County on August 28, 1937 at Bandon Plantation and was the only daughter of the late Vance David and Mabel Byrum Hare. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Amber Lanette Lane; by brothers, Vance Douglas Hare and Ronald Elmer Hare; and, a grandson, Chandler Blake Ferguson. A graduate of Chowan High School and The College of the Albemarle, she retired from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services as a Commodity Grader Supervisor. In earlier years, she completed her education as an Operating Room Nurse. A faithful member of Ballard's Bridge Church, she had served as a Sunday School teacher, taught Vacation Bible School, led Girls in Action (G.A.'s) and directed the 2019 Children's Christmas play. Thelma served as Coordinator for the WMU where she was instrumental in the annual Valentine's Day Banquet and Lottie Moon offering which raised money for local and foreign mission work. She was key in the establishment of the Memorial Lights Program for the well-known Christmas tree and the Church's 225th Celebration. Thelma, also, served on the Pastor Search Committee, the House Committee, the Kitchen Committee, the Decorating Committee and the Building Committee where she, also, served on a sub-committee responsible for the development, plan and design of the Family Life Center and parsonage renovation. Surviving are her children: Melody Lane White (husband, Don) and Kevin Brent Lane, both of Tyner, and Holly Lane Ferguson (husband, Steve) of Suffolk, Virginia, as well as her brother, Vann R. Hare (wife, Betty) of Tyner. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren: Will, Holly Elizabeth (husband, Erik), Lane (wife, Jordan), Courtney, Christopher (wife, Sara), Kolt, Katie, Anna, Grey, Caroline, and Campbell and 8 great-grandchildren: Mac, Gage, Lillie, Gabe, Eliza, Ballard, Shepherd and Ruthie. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Ballard's Bridge Baptist Church and will be conducted by The Reverend Ron Parr. The burial will follow in the Church cemetery. Friends visited with the family Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p. m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, or other times at the residence. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the wonderful and compassionate caregivers. In addition, they are grateful to Albemarle Home Care & Hospice for the excellent support they provided. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
