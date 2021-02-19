Thelma Louise Dillard Crippen, 88 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Friday, February 12, 2021 at her residence. Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel with Pastor Charlie Bowe, Officiating. She will lie in state one hour prior to the service. We are following all COVID-19 guidelines therefore we ask that you speak with the immediate family for admittance into the celebration of life. The services will be streamed live. She leaves to cherish her loving memories: one son, Franklin Dillard (Grace) of Lusby, MD; one granddaughter, Temeka Ladson (Willie) of South Carolina; two grandsons, Kevin Blair and Kendall Cash both of Maryland; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews cousins and friends. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the Crippen Family.