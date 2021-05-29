Thelma Phillips Stevenson Baker, 89, of 536 A Ownley Road, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 in her home where she was being cared for by family. Born in Chesapeake, VA on May 20, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Jackson Phillips and Maranda Alice Miller Phillips. A retired seamstress, she had been employed with both Supak and 17 South Garment Company in Elizabeth City, and with Rental Uniform in Portsmouth, VA. A member of Fountain of Life Church where she had served as a Sunday school teacher, she also faithfully assisted her first husband, the Rev. Charles H. Stevenson, in ministry for 29 years. In addition to her parents and first husband, she was preceded in death by her second husband, Raleigh G. Baker; two sisters, Annie Elizabeth Tetterton and infant sister Lula Mae Phillips; a brother, Johnny Phillips; and by a grandson, Brad Stevenson. Surviving is her son, Ricky Stevenson (wife, Daphnne); a daughter-in-law, Robin Stevenson, all of Elizabeth City; 12 grandchildren, Troy, Kim, Ingrid, Kyle, Adam, Sherry, Sandy, Eddie, Dathan, Christopher, Gracie, and Brason; 20 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter. Also surviving is Raleigh's daughters and their families.Funeral services will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by Pastor Hans Hess. Burial will follow in New Hollywood Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family in the funeral home the hour prior to services on Sunday. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Albemarle Home Care and Hospice and especially caregivers, Amanda, Aliana, Carla, Lisa, and Chante for all the love and support provided to Mrs. Thelma and the family during their time of need. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.