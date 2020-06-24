Theo Norris Bohn
SOUTH MILLS - Theo Norris Bohn, age 66, a lifelong resident of South Mills, NC received her Wings on June 15, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. Born in Elizabeth City on September 7, 1953 to the late William Melvin Norris and Charlotte Sawyer Norris, she was the beloved wife of Albert J. Bohn, Sr. Theo was a member of McBride United Methodist Church, Past President of the Morning Rotary, former executive director of Skills, Inc., and a 2004 honor graduate and Bearer of the Mace of Elizabeth City State University.
In addition to her husband of forty-eight years, she is survived by two sons, A. J. Bohn, Jr. (Misty), Jeremy D. Bohn (Heather); a sister, Sandra N. Riggs (Darrell); three brothers, Wesley W. Norris (Janet), Hersey B. Norris (Tracy) and Kevin L. Norris (Tammy). "Nana" is also survived by seven grandchildren that she called " her babies": Mia Blackman (Lance), Nathan Badke, Clay Bohn, Haley Bohn (Micah), Erik Bohn, Sydney Bohn and Chase Bohn. She was also known as "Sweet T" by a special niece, Erin Riggs and nephew, Dustin Riggs and two great nieces, Elsie and Ava Jones. She is also survived by a host of other nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by Pastor Bill Blake and Pastor Wade Bennett. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to McBride United Methodist Church, Vacation Bible School Fund, PO Box 311, South Mills, NC 27976 or to the charity of one's choice. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Bohn family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.