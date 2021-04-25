Theodore Wilson

Theodore S. Wilson
ELIZABETH CITY - Theodore "Ted" Sawyer Wilson, age 88, of Elizabeth City, NC died Thursday, April 22, 2021 at his daughter's home. Born in Old Trap, NC on July 15, 1932 to the late Earl Wilson and Etta Sawyer Wilson and he was the widower of Vivian Wilson and Eva Wilson. He served his country honorably with the U. S. Navy with over twenty years of service and retired as a Chief Petty Officer. He also retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard as a shipfitter after twenty years of service. Mr. Wilson was a member of Berea Baptist Church
He is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Oakey (Rick) of Elizabeth City, NC; a son, Timothy Wilson (Maria) of Elizabeth City, NC; and three grandchildren, Ryan Oakey, Cassandra Wilson and Vanessa Wilson. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Wilson, a sister, Shirley Morris, and a brother, William "Buddy" Wilson.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Berea Baptist Church officiated by the Rev. Jason Wise. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive visitors at the daughter's home. Memorial donations may be made to Berea Baptist Church, 2033 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909.