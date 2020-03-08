Theresa Ellis Moore
ELIZABETH CITY - Theresa Ellis Moore, age 62 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Sentara Norfolk General Heart Hospital, Norfolk, VA.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC with Rev. Dr. Michael Barclift, Officiating. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake, VA. Viewing and Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The family is receiving friends at the home of her son, Rodney Ellis, 1803 County Street, Elizabeth City, NC.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories: two sons, Rodney Ellis and Cory Ellis (Patrice) of Elizabeth City, NC; husband, Rudolph Moore of Elizabeth City, NC; siblings, Robert Ellis, Jr., Estella White, Walter Ellis, Michael Ellis, Carlton Ellis, Diana Tillman and Jesse Clark, Jr.; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is honored to provide services to the Moore family.