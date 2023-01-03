Theresa P. Barber

Theresa Pritchard Barber, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC left us on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at her home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on November 15, 1929 to the late Jesse Langley Pritchard and Pauline Garrett Pritchard, she was the widow of Lindsey Earl “Red” Barber, her husband of fifty-eight years. She was a lifelong member of Corinth Baptist Church and also a member of the Golden Circle S. S. Class. Theresa was a fifty-year member of Elizabeth City Chapter No. 44 Order of the Eastern Star. She graduated from Central High School and Campbell College and worked in insurance and law before taking employment with the U. S. Department of Agriculture, Pasquotank County ASCS (now FSA) until her retirement. After retirement, she joined her husband with the River City Auction Company. Mrs. Barber is survived by a sister, Ruth Pritchard Stanley of Smithfield, VA; nephews, Brandford “Sonny” Stanley and wife, Penny of Smithfield, VA, Gary Pritchard Stanley and wife Sandra of Edenton, NC, Grant Stanley and wife Kim of Chesapeake, VA, Carroll Barber of MO; a niece, Janet Barber Notti and husband Pete of Diamond Bar, CA; great nieces Jaime Lawson and husband Brenden of Hampton, VA, and Abigail Stanley, Leigh Ann and Elizabeth Notti; great nephews, Jeremy Stanley and wife Katelin of Chesterfield, VA, Justin Stanley and wife Jessica of Suffolk, VA, Garrett Stanley, Chase Stanley, Colby Stanley, and Nick Notti; great-great nieces and nephews, Connor, Sadie, Jonathan, Noah, Logan, Porter, and Emma. She was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Pritchard. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Corinth Baptist Church with the Rev. Greg Carr officiating. The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Corinth Baptist Church, Benevolence Fund, 1035 US 17 South, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Barber family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
