Thomas Jerome Alexander
ELIZABETH CITY - Thomas Jerome Alexander, 63 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehab.
Viewing and Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Friday, March 27, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Funeral Services are private.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory; friend and care giver, Velma Banks; two brothers, Johnson Alexander and Clinton Alexander; two sister, Queenie Blanchard (Johnny) and Irene Hinton (Michael) of Yorktown, VA; one aunt, Helen Harris of Norfolk, VA; special cousin, Clarine Williams and Gretha Cephas; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is serving the Alexander family.