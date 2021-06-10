Thomas Allen Fox, 78, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Harmony at Independence in Virginia Beach, VA. He was born in Flushing, NY on November 18, 1942, to the late Thomas Fox and Jean Ann Phillips Fox and was the husband of Georgia Fox of the home. He was an airline pilot for United Airlines and a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Pamela Fox of Elizabeth City, NC; a son, Kirk Fox of Mann’s Harbor, NC; a sister, JoAnne Poston of Brevard, NC; four grandchildren, Rachel, Faye, Penelope, Thomas; and three great grandchildren, La’Trell, Mariah, Maria. A service will be held at a later date. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Fox family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.