Thomas Barclay, IV, age 87, of Point Harbor, NC died on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Currituck Health and Rehabilitation Center, Barco, NC. Born in Brevard, NC on March 2, 1934 to the late Thomas Barclay, III and Flora Elizabeth Wike Barclay, he was the widower of Lois Copeland Barclay. Mr. Barclay worked with Dare County until his retirement. He was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and enjoyed his hobbies of carving and photography. He is survived by three daughters, Mary Di Blasio, Patricia Barclay, both of NC and Janet Roll of NV; a son, David Cheek of VA; and several grandchildren. In addition to his parents and spouse, he was predeceased by two sons, Thomas J. Barclay and John F. Barclay. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 6480 Caratoke Highway, Grandy, NC 27939 with the Rev. Glenn McCranie officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 648, Grandy, NC 27939. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the family of Mr. Barclay. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
