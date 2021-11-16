Thomas Bateman

Thomas A. Bateman
EDENTON - Thomas Aubrey "Tom" Bateman, 88, of 239 Vermilion Drive, Parkton, NC, and formerly of Edenton, died Sunday, November 14, 2021 in Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville.
Mr. Bateman was born in Pasquotank County on August 7, 1933, and was the son of the late William John and Mattie Lou James Bateman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, William B. "Bill" and Katrina Bateman.
Retired from the former Carolina Telephone Company, he later owned and operated Tom's Telephone, advertising "Telephone Company service at a working man's price".
For many years he worked in funeral service, and was employed with the former Williford-Barham Funeral Home in Edenton, Twiford's Funeral Home in Elizabeth City, and lastly with Miller Funeral Home in Gatesville and Edenton.
A member of Edenton Baptist Church and the Edward G. Bond Post #40 of the American Legion, he had also served on the Albemarle Electric Membership Corp. Board of Directors for over 30 years. An Army veteran, he served nearly four years beginning in 1953, and was stationed overseas in Germany.
Surviving is his daughter, Trina Bateman Dial, and his granddaughter, Veronica, both of Parkton. Also surviving is his sister, Rebecca B. "Becky" Wall and husband, Walter, of Chesapeake, VA; and nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by the Rev. David Brooks. The burial will follow in New Hollywood Cemetery in Elizabeth City. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home on Wednesday from 5 to 6 p.m.
