Thomas Biggs

EDENTON - Thomas Henry Biggs, 91, longtime minister in the Church of Christ, of 211 Albania Street, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 27, 2022.
Mr. Biggs was born in Washington County on March 5, 1930, and was the son of the late Thomas Wiley Biggs and Velma Estelle Overton Biggs Phelps. When he was only two years old his father died, and later his mother married Woodrow Wilson Phelps.
A retired district sales manager with Home Security Life Insurance Company, his "calling" in life was that of preaching God's word. Receiving his Bachelor's degree from Roanoke Bible College (now Mid-Atlantic Christian University), for 62 years he was a minister in the Church of Christ, pastoring at Holly Neck in Roper, Cabin Swamp in Columbia, Community Christian in Williamston, Philippi in Creswell, Berea in Hertford, Eunice Chapel in Scranton, and lastly Cape Colony Church of Christ in Edenton. At Cape Colony he served for 49 years. In addition to his church work, he served in the chaplaincy program at Chowan Hospital, later Vidant Chowan, for 37 years.
An Air Force veteran of the Korean War, he was a member of the Edward G. Bond Post #40 of The American Legion. While in both high school and college, he played basketball, a sport he loved to watch throughout his life (he was a Carolina fan). Other enjoyments included time spent with family and friends, fishing, or just being on the water.
Surviving is his helpmate and wife of 68 years, Barbara Gurganus Biggs; a daughter, Elaine Hughes (husband, Tim) of Edenton; and three sons, Greg Biggs (wife, Jeanie) of Hertford, Gene Biggs (wife, Jackie) of Plymouth, and Steve Biggs (wife, Susan) of Edenton. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Jason Biggs, Sara Sova, Jennifer Ryan, Ann Clark, Johnnie Hughes, Earl Copeland, B.J. Biggs, Josh Biggs, and Johnson Biggs; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 2nd, at 2:00 p.m. in Cape Colony Church of Christ and will be conducted by Ministers Bud Ball and Reggie Braziel. The burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, or all other times at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cape Colony Church of Christ, P.O. Box 431, Edenton, NC 27932.
