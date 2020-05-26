Thomas Conway, Jr.

Thomas E.H. Conway, Jr.
LOUISBURG - Thomas E.H. Conway, Jr., a native of Louisburg, NC, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a valiant two-year battle with cancer. He was born on October 11, 1949, to the late Thomas E. H. Conway, Sr. and the late Cornelia Cleopatra Ellis Conway of Louisburg, NC.
Dr. Conway was a 1967 honors graduate of Riverside Union High School in Louisburg, NC. He received his B.S. degree in Agricultural Education in 1971 and an M.S. degree in Guidance and Counseling in 1976 from North Carolina A & T State University. He later completed his Ph.D. in Counselor Education from North Carolina State University in 1994. He was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity.
Dr. Conway's lifelong goal was to become the chancellor of a HBCU institution. That dream was realized when he was appointed interim chancellor of Elizabeth City State University by former UNC System president, Dr. Thomas W. Ross. He was later installed as the university's 11th chief executive officer and sixth chancellor in 2017 by former UNC System president, Margaret Spellings and served in that capacity until his retirement in 2018.
Dr. Thomas Conway leaves to cherish his memories: wife, B. Mychele Conway; son, Simon C. A. Conway; daughter, Zena E. M. Conway; sister, June Conway- Alston (Ervin): brother, Reverends Atcheson T. Conway, III ( Margaret); grandson, Stafford O. Conway Gatling, III; beloved mother-in-law Rosa Jenkins-el, sister-in-law Dr. M. Argretta Jenkins-el, brother-in-law Dr.Wilbert C. Jenkins, Jr. (Natalie) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date due to Covid 19 restrictions. You may sign the online guestbook at www.beachrivers.com. In lieu of flowers, the family ask you to make a donation to the Dr. Thomas E.H. Conway, Jr. Foundation, P.O Box 3011, Elizabeth City, NC, 27906.