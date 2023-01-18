Thomas Crowder "Tommy" or "T-Bird" Story, III, 74, of 939 Four Mile Desert Road, Hertford, NC, died Thursday, January 12, 2023 in his home. Tommy was born in Perquimans County in the family home place on October 28, 1948, and was the oldest son of the late Thomas Crowder Story, Jr. and Clara Higgins Story. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dwight Samuel "Sam" Story (wife, Tammy, deceased). A retired laborer having worked various jobs in logging, farming, and painting, he loved gardening, selling goods, and watching both westerns and baseball on television. Surviving is his wife, Charlene Gallop Story; three sisters, Kathleen Etheridge (husband, Joe), Josephine Allen (husband, Edward), Glenna Pike (husband, Doug); and three brothers, Willie Story (wife, Annette), Richard Story (wife, Teresa), and Ronnie Story. Also surviving are his many nieces, nephews, and helpful friends. At his request, no formal services will be held. A private burial will be held in the Story Family Cemetery near the home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parksville Holiness Church, 1197 Chapanoke Road, Hertford, NC 27944. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
