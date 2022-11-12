Thomas E. Hunter

Thomas E. Hunter, 88, passed away on November 10, 2022. Born in Elizabeth City, NC, he was the son of the late Watson Herbert Hunter and Claudia Outlaw (Stevenson) Hunter. He is predeceased by his son, Jeffery Joseph Hunter. As a young man, Thomas couldn’t wait to serve his country and enlisted in the United States Navy on his 17th birthday in the Gunners Mate Guns rating. He proudly served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars and retired honorably in 1977 after 26 years as Chief Petty Officer. He devoted the next 45 years to being a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 62 years Helene and their children: Max and wife Dafna, and Michael. His grandchildren Daniel, Lindsey and husband John, Chelsea and husband Erik, and Tommy, along with all four of his great-grandchildren Kayla, Brayden, Jake, and Lexi who will miss him dearly. He will also be missed by many extended family members here at home and in Israel.  A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of flowers or memorial donations in Thomas’s name to Chabad Synagogue at 222 50th Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

