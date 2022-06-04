Thomas F. (Tommy) Jones (87) of Sun Lakes, Arizona passed away May 23, 2022. Tommy, the son of the late Doward A. Jones and Addie Mae Nixon Jones, was born March 25, 1935, in the Harvey Point area of Perquimans County, North Carolina. Tommy graduated from Perquimans County High School in 1953, and entered the military in 1954, retiring from the United States Air Force in 1981 at the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. In his Air Force Career Tommy served as an Aviation Medicine Technician for eight years and subsequently served as a Titan II Missile Systems Analyst for 18 years. In the Titan II Missile System, he worked in maintenance, troubleshooting and repairing the Titan II, its facilities and support equipment, and then was assigned to a Combat Ready Launch Crew as a trainer of other crews and subsequently as a standardization crew evaluating other crews’ performance. Upon retiring from the military, Tommy worked for McDonnell Douglas (Boeing) for 13 years as a Launch Operations Engineer launching Delta Rockets at Vandenberg AFB, California and then worked as a Construction Superintendent and Facilities Manager for a NASA subcontractor for six years before retiring and moving to Chandler, Arizona in 2001. Tommy is survived by his wife, Darlene F. Jones; son, Thomas F. Jones Jr. and his wife Diane of Sun Lakes, Arizona; daughter, Gloria A. Moore and her husband Philip of Queen Creek, Arizona; grandchildren: Michael and Stephanie Jones of Austin, Texas; David Moore and Marni Fecteau of Chicago, Illinois; and Samantha Lake of Irvine, California. Tommy was predeceased by wife Alicia V. Jones and his brother, Doward N. Jones of Plymouth, NC. Funeral Services will be held in Chandler, Arizona on June 9th with interment in Phoenix National Cemetery on June 10th with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arizona Chihuahua Rescue at azchihuahuarescue.org.
