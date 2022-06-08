Thomas Frederick Omer, 82, of Chesapeake passed away Friday June 3, 2022. Born January 4, 1940, in Sturgis Kentucky, he was the son of the late William Compton and Marilyn Christian Omer. Thomas graduated from Murray State University with a BA in Biology and Chemistry and a MS in Biology. He also graduated from University of Tennessee School of Medicine with an MD. He completed one year of residency in Family Medicine at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC. His military service included the US Army stationed in Germany, US Airforce as a Flight Surgeon stationed at Homestead Airforce Base, and the US Coast Guard stationed in Alameda California, Elizabeth City, NC and Baltimore, MD. Thomas loved to fish, cook, play chess, solve crossword puzzles, play guitar and had a special interest in languages. He also loved family get-togethers. Survivors include his wife, Mary Patricia Alvey; daughters, Julie Omer Carey (Al) and Amy Lynne Omer (Rich Fredericks); grandchildren, Andrew, Lauren, Benjamin and Samuel; sister, Mary Compton Layne (Boo); brother-in-law, William T. Layne as well as many nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at a later date. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
