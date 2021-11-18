Thomas John Jones, Jr.
MOYOCK - Thomas "Tom" J. Jones, Jr., 81, died November 13, 2021. Tom was born in Meriden, CT to the late Thomas and Emily Worthington Jones.
He was a veteran, having served in the US Navy for over 20 years. Tom was a Ruritan, an avid reader and a history buff, who enjoyed gardening and was a member of Moyock Assembly of God Church.
He was predeceased by 2 wives, Veronica A. Condon Jones and Elizabeth Hardy Jones; and a sister, Emily Belanger.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Scott Jones (Rebekah) of Virginia Beach, Matt, Mike, Tim, Mo, Coleen, Kathy and Genie; numerous grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 3 nieces, Lorraine, Leeann, and Dina; and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Chesapeake with a celebration of life at 2:00 pm, with burial following at Moyock Memorial Cemetery. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.