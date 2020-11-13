Thomas Koelzer

Thomas Anthony Koelzer
HERTFORD - Thomas Anthony Koelzer, 71, of Albemarle Plantation, Hertford, passed away Sunday evening, November 1, 2020, in his home with his wife by his side, after a valiant four year fight against pancreatic cancer.
Tom was born in Detroit, Michigan, on March 29, 1949, and was the son of the late Gerald Louis and Mary Helen (Kaslik) Koelzer. He was the youngest of five children.
A 1967 graduate of Fraser High School, Tom enjoyed playing football and hockey over academics. He served in the US Navy from 1968 to 1972 having been a veteran of the Vietnam War and serving on aircraft carriers in Tonkin Bay, Vietnam, and the Middle East. While on the ship, he worked in radio mechanics and was known for playing the music for the crew (his first DJing gig?). He retired at 50, as an Engineering Work Order Writer with General Motors, Truck & Bus Group, where he had been employed for 32 years including his years of military service.
While at GM, Tom met his wife through a co-worker/golf buddy, Harvey Terry, and married his daughter Shannon. They lived for 21 years on a canal in Algonac, Michigan where he enjoyed boating, fishing, duck hunting, and always hockey-playing in an Over-Fifty League up until moving to North Carolina in 2008.
He honed his cooking skills and became known for his smoked salmon and for what he could pull off the grill, especially his ribs slathered with his own special sauce that changed names over the years-Top Shelf Sauce (using everything on the top shelf of the refrigerator), Marsh Mud (while living on the St. John's Marsh in Algonac) and finally Swamp Sauce (living near the swamp areas of the Albemarle Sound).
Retiring early at the age of 50, Tom was often asked what he was going to do next and he would simply reply with the question, "What part of retirement don't you get?" He did, however, continue to work by helping his wife in her design business and ultimately, giving himself the lofty title of Vice President.
For the last twelve years, Tom has enjoyed living in the Albemarle Plantation where he became the "Music Man" for social events, explored the Albemarle Sound by boat, and fed his passion for golf. He was still competing in golf tournaments up until mid-July while searching out clinical drug trials during a pandemic. He was known for his quick wit and always-his smile. He enjoyed nature, life, people and good times.
Along with his parents, Tom was preceded in death by sisters Sue Salter and Carolyn DeLamielleure.
In addition to his wife, Shannon Terry, of 33 years, Tom is survived by sister, Veronica Kelhoffer of Conyers, GA; brother, Gerald (Carole) Koelzer of Clinton Twp, MI; mother-in-law, Margaret Terry of Las Vegas, NV; sister-in-law, Maureen Terry (Eric) Morehead of Gainesville, GA; brothers-in-law, Ed (Chris) Terry of Shelby Twp, MI, Rob (Adrienne) Terry of Las Vegas, NV, and Jim Terry of Las Vegas, NV; many nieces and nephews, where he was known as Uncle Tom or simply U.T.; extended family members and dear friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date once it is safe to do so.
If you wish to make a charitable donation in Tom's memory, please choose one that you feel best honors him, as Tom's own charitable commitments were all over the map (nature, wildlife, cancer research, food banks, children's hospitals, etc.).
A note to family, friends and neighbors asking what they may do: Please know you have already done it. You have shown great love and support throughout his lifetime, especially over the last four years. Your friendships spanning the years from Michigan to North Carolina were the reason when asked what was left on his bucket list to do, Tom replied, "Nothing. I'm living it. I wouldn't change a thing."
