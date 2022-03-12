...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, eastern and southeast
Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Thomas Martin Sawyer, 83, of 119 Hoskins Lane, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022. Martin was born in Perquimans County on April 3, 1938, and was the son of the late Mason and Ruby Cartwright Sawyer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Bobby Lane. He retired from Ford Motor Company in 1995 following 30 years of service, and after retiring he spent his time building and running Sawyer's Lawn Care, which he operated for 12 years. A member of Fountain of Life Church, other enjoyments included fishing, farming, tractors, and red Ford trucks. Surviving is his wife of 38 years, Linda Chappelle Sawyer; his former wife, Yvonne Sawyer; eight children, Kathy Matthews, Cindy Cooke (Kevin), Connie Peeler (Dave), Penny Britt, Paula DuVall (Barry), Raymond Bonney (Georgia), Wendy Garrett (Tommy), and Lynn Brayton (Curtis); a sister, Peggy Byrum; a brother, Jimmy Sawyer; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren, whom he loved very much. Funeral services will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by the Rev. Howard Sutton. Burial will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends may join the family on Saturday from 7 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home, and other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any chapter of the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.