Thomas Miller

Thomas Radford Miller
EDENTON - Thomas Radford Miller, 84, of 212 Emperor Landing Road, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 in his home where he was cared for by his family.
Mr. Miller was born in Bertie County on September 15, 1935, and was the son of the late John Edward and Gracie Davis Miller. Retired as an Industrial Electrician with Weyerhaeuser Corporation in Plymouth after 35 years of employment, he was a member of IBEW Local #1183. A faithful member of Perrytown Assembly of God Church, for many years he had been a member of Edenton First Assembly, and had taught Sunday School for 30 years in the churches where he worshipped. Faithful to his country as well, he served four years in the United States Air Force.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Cordell and Tracey Miller; a half-sister, Lucy H. Byrum; and a half-brother, J.E. Miller.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 60 years, Ora S. Miller; his son, Thomas Edward Miller and wife, Vickie, of Edenton; a sister, Julia M. Copeland, also of Edenton; a half-sister, Sarah Miller Morris of South Hill, VA; and two granddaughters, Kristin Miller Byrum and husband, Perry, and Alyssa Miller Donnee and husband, Christopher.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday 2:00 p.m. in Perrytown Assembly of God Church and will be conducted by Pastors McCray Dove, David Baker, and Randy Pierce. The burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery in Colerain. Friends may join the family in the social hall of the church the hour prior to services on Tuesday, and other time at the residence.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.