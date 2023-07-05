Thomas Paul Story, 23, of 818 Beech Springs Road, died Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Goldsboro from injuries received in an ATV accident. A lifelong resident of Perquimans County, he was born on September 20, 1999 and was the son of Samuel Paul and Rebecca Winslow Story. Employed as a welder with Norfolk Naval Shipyard, he was a member of Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City. He loved all things outdoors, hunting, fishing, riding, and being on the boat with family and friends. Other enjoyments included his membership in the Swampy Bottom Hunt Club. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Lizzy Story; his brother, Andrew Story; maternal grandparents, Richard and LaRue Winslow of Hertford; his paternal great-grandmother, Bertha Jane Gallop of Elizabeth City; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Samuel Dwight and Tammy Gallop Story. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 8th, at 11:00 a.m. in Fountain of Life Church, 1107 Highway 17, Elizabeth City, and will be conducted by Pastors Hans Hess and Buck Leary. The burial will be private at the home. Friends may visit with the family in the church immediately following the service, or all other times at the residence. Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
