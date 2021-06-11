Thomas Ralph Meiggs, 63, of 168 Tice Road, died Sunday, June 6, 2021 in Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Mr. Meiggs was born in Pasquotank County on October 8, 1957, and was the son of Joyce Riggs Meiggs of Moyock and the late Ralph Burfoot Meiggs. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Alan Meiggs, and by his brother, Donald Joseph Meiggs. A 1975 graduate of J.P. Knapp High School in Currituck, he retired from Northern Telecom and had currently been employed with Cox Cable Communications in Chesapeake, VA. He attended Fellowship Baptist Church. Other enjoyments included his love of hunting, fishing, and cooking in his barn with friends, Josh Davies and Dave Mason. Surviving along with his mother is his daughter, Cassidy Lynnette Meiggs; his son, Shawn Thomas Meiggs, both of Moyock; his companion, Kristin Berry of Chesapeake; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and his faithful canine friend, Buck. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Fellowship Baptist Church, and will be conducted by the Rev. James Harrington. Memorial contributions may be made to the building fund of Fellowship Baptist Church, 871 Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, NC 27958. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
