Thomas Gordon Shannonhouse II

WEST NEW YORK, NJ - Thomas Gordon Shannonhouse II, 95 formally of Elizabeth City passed away in New Jersey on May 18, 2020. Due to the Covid Virus, there will be no formal funeral service.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.