Thomas Gordon Shannonhouse II
WEST NEW YORK, NJ - Thomas Gordon Shannonhouse II, 95 formally of Elizabeth City passed away in New Jersey on May 18, 2020. Due to the Covid Virus, there will be no formal funeral service.
Updated: June 14, 2020 @ 4:29 am
