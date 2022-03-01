HERTFORD - Thomas James Thurlow, 80, formerly of East Palmyra, NY, and more recently of Hertford, NC, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022 in Brookdale of Elizabeth City.
Mr. Thurlow was born in Rochester, NY on December 15, 1941, and was the son of the late James Henry Thurlow and Cora Creveling Thurlow Anderson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Judith Garlow Thurlow, and by brothers-in-law, Jack Lavery and Emerson Cullings.
A retired guidance coordinator having worked most of his career in education with Wayne County BOCES in Williamson, NY, he enjoyed various hobbies including golfing and fishing, and had been involved in the local community.
Surviving are his four daughters, Janis Bassett (husband, Paul) of Candice, NY, Cindy Tyrrell (husband, Bob) of Cicero, NY, Tracy Kenyon (husband, Dan) of Aberdeen, and Becky Hutchinson (husband, Jack) of Rochester, NY; three sisters, Jeanne Cullings, Lois Lavery, and Carol LeRoy (husband, Peter), all of Hertford; seven grandchildren, Sydney, Ronnie, Taylor, Karli (husband, Kyle), Wylie, Megan, and Nathan; a great-grandson, Grayson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A service to celebrate his life is being planned and will be held later this year in July. When those arrangements are finalized, they will be updated on the funeral home website.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at www.dementiasociety.org/donate.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
