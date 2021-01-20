Kitty Hawk, NC - Thomas “Tom” Williamson, 82 died Monday, January 11, 2021, in Durham ,NC. Friends and family are invited to attend the service via Zoom at (www.outerbankspresbyterian.org ). Gallop Funeral Services, Inc., is entrusted with arrangements. Friends may express condolences to the family at www.gallopfuneralservices.com .
