Thomas Wade Stanton, Sr. 80, of 234 Winfall Blvd., passed away Monday, July 10, 2023 in his home where he was being cared for by family. Mr. Stanton was born in Perquimans County on June 20, 1943, and was the son of the late Willis Jesse and Ruth White Stanton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Mark Stanton, his sister, Kay Eason, and by his grandson, Barry McDonagh. A retired certified welder and pipefitter from Local Union 540 Plumbers and Pipefitters of Newport News, VA, other employment enjoyed through the years included commercial fishing, working with the Perquimans County Sheriff's Department in Animal Control, and also as a bridge tender at the S-Bridge in Hertford. He was a member of Hertford Baptist Church. Surviving is his wife of 60 years, Sharon Chappell Stanton; two sons, Thomas Wade Stanton, Jr. (wife, Marianna) and Christopher Shawn Stanton (wife, Jessica), both of Hertford; four grandchildren; Jared (wife, Krissy), Jake, and Trinity Stanton, and Madison Applegate; three great-grandchildren, Raelee and Hunter Stanton, and Kaven McDonagh; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. Dario Ruvarac. A private burial will be in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service on Saturday and other times at the residence. Memorial contributions may be made to any chapter of the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
