Thomas Wardwell

Thomas Allen Wardwell
ELIZABETH CITY - Thomas Allen Wardwell, age 89, of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City, NC died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Waterbrooke Assisted Living. A native of Albany, NY, he was born November 10, 1930 to the late William C. Wardwell and Alta Cornell Wardwell. He served his country honorably in the US Navy. Tom enjoyed classic movies, classical music and good food, especially spaghetti. He was outgoing and personable and engaged in good conversation at every opportunity. He was dedicated to serving his customers as a pharmacist. Tom volunteered with the Gideons handing out Bibles. He also loved dogs and cats.
Mr. Wardwell is survived by two sons, Doug Wardwell and his wife Brenda of Elizabeth City; Bill Wardwell and Jeanette of CA; three grandchildren, Theresa Wardwell, Michael Wardwell and Kristen Wardwell; two great grandchildren, Devin and Owen Nadeau; and a brother, Don Wardwell and his wife Barbara. Tom was preceded in death by his wives, Jayne Beatty Wardwell and Patsy Kelly Wardwell and a brother, Bill Wardwell.
A memorial service is planned for a later date. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Wardwell family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.