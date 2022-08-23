It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Timothy Allen Meads on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at his home with his wife and girls by his side. Tim was born May 7, 1954, the smallest but prettiest baby of William Barkwell and Joanna Rose Meads. William and Joanna brought four children into the world, Barkwell, Jr., Tim, Becky, and Bruce. Barkwell, Sr. left this world entirely too soon and Joanna remarried Clifton Elwood White who brought three children, Donna, Cliff, and Charles into the family. The family moved to Weeksville where baby sister Linda was added, and the mayhem began. Much to their mother’s relief, all the boys were regulars at the Boy’s Club where Tim excelled at sports. As he grew to be 6’5”, his sports prowess continued, and he became captain of the football team and a starting player for the basketball team during his years at Northeastern High School as a member of the class of 1972. Tim was an excellent student, two of his teachers have declared him “their favorite” and kept in touch over the years. After high school, Tim went on to UNC-Chapel Hill where he met many lifelong friends and excelled in intramural sports, and perfected the art of “having a good time”. Upon leaving college, Tim came home to join his brothers Barkwell and Bruce in the family business, which would later become Sunshine Contracting and Construction as it’s known today. During his many years in business, he was known and respected for his honesty and easy-going personality. This resulted in many business relationships turning into valued friendships. Working with his brothers and nephews, Jason and Will, was something he truly enjoyed. Tim was a guy’s guy. A man of truth, honor, and integrity. He was all about family. There were always stories to be told and good food to be enjoyed when everyone was together. He was so proud of his girls, Ivy and Annie. He considered them to be his greatest accomplishment until his “precious” came along where he was “nap king” and “papa” to his pride and joy, granddaughter Meredith. Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Tim, but we hold fast that he is in a better place and knew how much he was loved. Tim is survived by his wife, Sherry Lowry Meads; his daughter, Ivy Gibson, her husband, Ryan, and their daughter, Meredith; as well as his daughter, Anne Phelps, her husband, Brandon, and soon-to-be grandson, Timothy Lawson. In addition to his girls, Tim is survived by his mother, Joanna Meads White; as well as his brothers and sisters, Donna (Wesley) White, Cliff White, Charles (Kathy) White, Barkwell (Nancy) Meads, Jr., Becky (Wesley) Higgins, Bruce Meads, and Linda Bateman; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his fathers, William Barkwell Meads, Sr., and Clifton Elwood White as well as beloved brother-in-law, Billy Bateman. Tim will be remembered fondly by the many people he influenced through his kind deeds and gestures and the lasting impact he had on those who he loved will never be forgotten. A memorial service will be held at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 3:00 pm. The family requests in lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Meads family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
