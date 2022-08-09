Timothy Bobko, age 74, passed away on August 5, 2022 at his home. Tim was born in Elizabeth City, NC on November 14, 1947 to the late Peter and Annie Bobko. Tim was the husband of Connie Pierce Bobko for fifty-four years, together since they were both teenagers. Tim attended Victory Baptist Church and worked as a salesman at Albemarle Builders Supply for forty-three years. He also served in the U.S Navy. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Lori Blenis and husband Paul; his son, Daniel Bobko and wife Elizabeth; and 5 granddaughters; Anna Shubel, Caroline Shubel, Carissa Bobko, Leah Bobko, and Kamryn Bobko. Tim was a man of few words but loved his family, pets, and anything with four wheels and an engine. He and Daniel could talk cars any time, day, or night. Tim loved animals and had many “best friends”. The family extends a special thank you to Community Home Care and Hospice for their compassionate care and guidance, especially Amanda, Melanie, Mary, Brenda, and Kiara. Memorial donations may be made to the Youth Fund at Victory Baptist Church, 684 Old Hertford Hwy, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or the SPCA of Northeastern NC, 102 Enterprise Dr, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. A graveside service will be held at Memory Gardens, Northside Road, Elizabeth City with the Rev. Reggie Parker officiating at 11:00 am on Monday, August 8, 2022. The family will receive friends at other times at the family home, 892 Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, NC. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Bobko family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
