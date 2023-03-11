Timothy James

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
NEWPOTRT NEWS, VA - Timothy Arnell James, passed away peacefully at home in Newport News, Virginia on Thursday March 2, 2023.
Timothy was born on July 27, 1958, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
He attended Pasquotank County schools in his early years and completed school at Westside High in Smithfield, VA in 1976. After high school he served four years in the United States Marine Corps. Tim spent many years traveling in the US and abroad, loved music, and was an ardent football fan.
Timothy is preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Hollowell James. He leaves to cherish his memory his father; Tim E. James of Elizabeth City, NC; one son, Timmy Batten of Smithfield, VA; three grandchildren, and three sisters.
Beach Rivers Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements and a Celebration of Life service will be held at Bay Branch AME Zion Church in Belvidere, NC on Saturday March 11, 2023, at 12:00 PM.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.