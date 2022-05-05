BELVIDERE - Thomas William "Tommy" Chappell, Jr., 71, of 1102 County Line Road, died Monday, May 2, 2022 in Sentara Leigh Hospital, Norfolk, VA.
Tommy was a lifelong resident of Perquimans County and was the son of the late Thomas W., Sr. and Mae Belle Hobbs Chappell.
A graduate of Elizabeth City State University with a Bachelor's in Business Administration, he was licensed real estate broker and sold for Realty World, Caldwell Banker, and ERA. Later he joined his father in the family business of being a grower for Perdue Farms, and others in the area will remember him for his "You Pick Em" strawberry patch.
Raised in the fellowship of Hobbsville Baptist Church, he was a faithful member of Piney Woods Friends Meeting.
Surviving is his wife of 41 years, Peggy McCue Chappell; their daughter, Julane Chappell Belcher, and her children, Adeline and Thomas, all of Belvidere.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Piney Woods Friends Meeting and will be conducted by Pastors Jeremy Pugh, Frank Carter and Buck Leary. A private burial will follow in the family cemetery next to the home. Friends may join the family Friday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, or all other times at the residence.
Flowers are welcomed, or contributions in his memory may be made to The American Red Cross, P.O Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839, or online at www.redcross.org. They were so instrumental in the gift of blood and platelets in his fight against cancer.
