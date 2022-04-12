Tommy Larry Lane, 85, of the Snug Harbor community of Hertford, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, in his home where he was being cared for by family. Mr. Lane was born in Scott County, VA on July 26, 1936, and was the son of the late Claude Anderson Lane and Dorothy Hollars Lane. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Ashworth, and by a brother, Keith Lane. Retired from Texaco Oil Company in 1992 following 32 years of employment, he attended Snug Harbor Community Church, and as an avid golfer was a senior member of The Links at Mulberry Hill in Edenton. A veteran, he had served in the US Air Force from 1954 to 1960. Surviving is his wife of 65 years, Barbara Hall Lane; two sons, Larry Lane (wife, Cherie) of Richmond, VA and Mark Lane (wife, Sandra) of Glen Allen, VA; two sisters, Linda Holland of Hilliard, FL and Diane Nardine of Mansfield, TX; four grandchildren, Kelly Lane Ridenour (husband, Sam), Laura Lane Seagraves (husband, Zach), and Hayley and Devin Lane; and four great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by Chaplain Scott Taylor. Friends may join the family for a reception in the Snug Harbor Community Clubhouse, 1241 Snug Harbor Road, Hertford, immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Snug Harbor Community Church, PO Box 114, Hertford, NC 27944. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
