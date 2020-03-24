Toni Ann Jones

ELIZABETH CITY - Toni Ann Jones, age 63 of Elizabeth City, NC, died on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Sentara Virginia Beach Hospital.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be for the family only. Viewing and Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories; husband, Bobby "BJ" Jones of Elizabeth City, NC; a brother, Ellis N. Ferebee of Barco , North Carolina; four sisters; Yvonne E. Mullen (Gary), Sandra K. Holman (Delmator), Yvette F. Johnikins all of Elizabeth City, North Carolina and Sharon P. Ferebee, of Gainesville Florida; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is in charge of the arrangements.

