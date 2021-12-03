Tony Armstrong, Sr.

Tony Wayne Armstrong, Sr.
GRANDY - Mr. Tony Wayne Armstrong, Sr., 63 of Grandy, NC departed from this earthly life on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at his residence.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, Jarvisburg, NC. He will lie in state ONE HOUR prior to the service.
Tony leaves to cherish a beautiful legacy: his loving wife of 40 years Joanne S. Armstrong, one daughter J.E. Twanna Simpson (Rhonda), two sons, Antonio L. Simpson (Mary) Tony W. Armstrong, Jr. (Melissa) Adopted daughter Sabrina Simpson, seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren, a goddaughter Kyleigh Spencer, two brothers James Armstrong (Miami) and Jeffrey Armstrong, three sisters Florence Wilson (Rickey), Myra Barnes (Rickie) and Linda Everette; two aunts Maggie Sanders and Sandra Harvey, one uncle Joseph Harvey (Roshein), mother-in-law Tammer Armstrong, four sisters-in-law, six brothers-in-law and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Two special friends Cory Sutton and Adrian Perkins.
Professional Services of Comfort have been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.