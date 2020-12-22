Travis Terrell Morris entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Celebration of Life service will take place on Wednesday at 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home. The service will be streamed live at www.beachrivers.com. Viewing will be on Tuesday from 4-7:00pm at the funeral home. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening at his cousin's residence, Karla Morris, 110 Chadburn Ave., Elizabeth City, NC. Travis leaves to cherish his memories: Yezzuryle Naomi Telesford (Arnold) Travis Terrell Morris Jr and NyLeyah Renee Phyllis Morris, all of Havelock, NC; parents, Yulonda Morris, Virginia Beach, VA and Kerry W. Sutton, Sr; siblings, Kerry Sutton Jr., Jamar Sutton (Brandy) and Kerrisha Lynette RN, all of Chesapeake VA; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere to the Morris family.