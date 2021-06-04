Troy Jones

Troy Anthony Jones

ELIZABETH CITY - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Troy Anthony Jones who answered the Master's Call on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the Duke Hospice Inpatient Facility in Durham, North Carolina. Celebration of Life Services will take place on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Memorial Missionary Baptist Church at 11:00 am with Pastor Daniel Spence officiating and as the Eulogist. There will be NO public viewing of Mr. Jones per request of the family. Interment will take place at the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Elizabeth City, North Carolina immediately following the Celebration of Life Service. Everyone attending either service, must wear a mask.

Professional Services of Comfort have been entrusted to Adkins Memorial Funeral Home of Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

