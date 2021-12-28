Tyra Newell III
ELIZABETH CITY - Tyra "Tye" Lee Newell III of Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. A native of Pasquotank, he was born January 4, 1943 to the late Tyra Lee Newell, Jr. and Audrey Forbes Newell and was the husband of Jean Stafford Newell. He was the owner and operator of Colonial Cleaners, was a member of the Masonic Eureka Lodge 317 AF & AM of which he was a Past Master and a member of Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church and the J. L. White Sunday School Class. He gave much to his community serving as a member of the Albemarle Hospital Board of Directors and one term as chairman; was an active member for fifteen years in the Elizabeth City Jaycees and a life long member of the United States Jaycees and was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in recognition of his community service. He also enjoyed the camaraderie of a special 'finance' club that enjoyed bantering and teasing on Wednesday nights. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, and his presence and love will be greatly missed.
In addition to Jean, his wife of fifty-eight years, Tye is survived by his sons, Jerry Newell (Tracy) and T. L. Newell IV (Jenny); three grandchildren, Tyra L. "Tristen" Newell V, Greg Newell and Robert Newell; a sister, Jody Newell Brickham; a brother, Larry Newell (Nancy) and brother in law, Johnny Nichols. He was preceded in death by his sister, Pamela Newell Nichols.
A funeral service with Masonic Rites will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel officiated by the Rev. Bill Blake. Burial will be at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church, General Fund, 700 North Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mr. Newell. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.