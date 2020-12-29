Ulyss E. Smithson

Ulyss E. “Smitty” Smithson, 94, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation in Elizabeth City, NC. A native of Pasquotank County, Smitty, was born in 1926 to the late Dillard Lorain Smithson and the late Eva Onley Smithson. Smitty was married to Mattie Lee Simpson Smithson for 65 years until her death in 2017. He was a veteran having served in WWII, the Army Reserves, and the Korean War. Smitty co-founded and was President of Dill-Roy Construction Co. in Elizabeth City. He had served a term as chair of the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce. During this time, he along with friends Rufus Abeyounis, Pete Lacy and Scott Sawyer were actively involved with leading the Chamber’s annual Riverspree event for several years which they enjoyed immensely. Smitty was appointed to and served a decade on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Airport Authority. He was a member of the Pasquotank Ruritan Club for 40 years. Smitty is survived by his daughter, Betsy Meads and husband, Charles; and son, David Smithson and wife, Terry; his four grandsons, Matthew Meads and wife Rachel, Charles Meads and wife, Lori, Walker Smithson, Barrett Smithson and his two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Riley Meads. He is also survived by one brother, Vernon Smithson. In addition, he is survived by co-worker and friend, Cheryl Hobbs Hutchins, who was “adopted” as family. Smitty was also preceded in death by his infant daughter, Betsy Ann; his brother Alvin “Pete” Smithson of Shawboro and sister, Sylvia Smithson Duncan. A private service will be held and interment will be in New Hollywood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church. The family would like to thank the staff at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation for their care and to Michele Lewis who provided care and friendship to them. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.