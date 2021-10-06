Ulysses Lamb Sr entered into eternal rest on September 27,2021. Celebration of life Services will take place on Sunday October 10,2021 at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be Saturday October 9,2021 at Stallings Funeral Home. He leaves to cherish his memories with his children Tammy Davis(Ernest), Ulysses Lamb Jr, Lester Lamb and Terry Lamb. Three siblings Emma Lamb-Banks(Almond), Mary L. Overman and Curtis Lamb Sr. twelve grandchildren and a host of great grands, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
