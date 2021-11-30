Una Jackson

Una Mae Jackson
ELIZABETH CITY - Una Mae Brothers Jackson, age 96, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. A native of Pasquotank County, NC daughter of the late Erskin Lofton Brothers and Helon Williams Brothers, she was the widow of Francis O'Neal Jackson. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church.
She is survived by daughter, Linda Weeks and husband Warren of Elizabeth City, NC; a son, Jerry Jackson of Virginia Beach, VA; three grandchildren, Stacey Weeks and wife Dawn of Port St. Lucie, FL, Melissa Pendleton and husband Jason of Elizabeth City, NC and Jake Jackson and wife Kristina of Lubbock, TX; seven great-grandchildren, Tyler Weeks and wife Cortney; Cody Weeks, Justin Pendleton, Dylan Weeks, Matthew Pendleton, Caroline Weeks, and Samuel Jackson; and three great-great grandchildren, Chandler, Wyatt, and Weston Weeks. She was predeceased by her siblings, Emily Hedgepeth, Dorothy Doxey, Gladys Hewitt, Velma Jackson, and Everett Brothers; and one great-great grandchild, Caiden Alexander Weeks.
Thanks to the staff of Brookedale and Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center for taking care of and loving her.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Corinth Baptist Church, 1035 US-17 South, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 with the Rev. Joey Hobbs and the Rev. Chad Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in New Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family at the home of Warren and Linda Weeks, 1023 Perkins Lane, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Jackson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.