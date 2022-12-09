Valeria Roberts

Valeria White Roberts
HERTFORD - Valeria White Roberts, 88, of 146 Riverwood Drive, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 in her home.
Mrs. Roberts was born in Perquimans County on May 26, 1934, the youngest child of 11 children born to the late William Norfleet White and Shellie Spruill White, and was the last one of the family to pass away and meet the Lord. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Frank Marvin Roberts; her son David Roberts; grandson, Josh Roberts; sisters, Dorothy, Myrtle, Shirley, Kathleen, Mary Elizabeth, and an infant sister; and by brothers, William, Ernest, Leroy and Clavis.
A 1952 graduate of Perquimans County High School, she was a faithful member of Hertford Baptist Church where she began teaching Sunday School fresh out of high school and continued until 1981. Her devotion to the church was a driving force the rest of her life.
Surviving is her son, Clay Roberts; her daughter, Jennifer Mercer (Michael); three grandchildren, Jessica Stokely (Chris Stanton), Christy Whedbee (Chuck), and Steven Roberts; four great-grandchildren, Teagan Whedbee, Faith Roberts, Trinity Stanton, and Madison Applegate; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the fellowship hall of Hertford Baptist Church, and will be conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Dario Ruvarac. A private burial will be in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family there in the fellowship hall immediately following the service.
The family wishes express their deep appreciation to her friend and caregiver, Deborah Owens, who has been a blessing to the family during their time of need.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Hertford Baptist Church, PO Box 34, Hertford, NC 27944.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
