Valerie Hall

ELIZABETH CITY - Valerie Byrd Hall, age 91, of Bayside Road, Elizabeth City, NC went to be with her Lord surrounded by family on March 22, 2020 at her home. Born on January 11, 1929 in Kannapolis, NC to the late Franklin Addision Byrd and Cora Hardman Byrd, she was the widow of Lemuel Harris Hall. Mrs. Hall drove a school bus for many years for the Elizabeth City Pasquotank Public School System for the Weeksville Township.
She is survived by her children, Sybil Hall Baccus (Gilbert) and Randy Byrd Hall (Pam); a sister, Martha Whaley (Captain William Whaley) of Tampa, FL; seven grandchildren, Alton Hall, Randy Hall, Jr., Jason Baccus, Jeremy Baccus, Danielle Baccus-Waterfield, Melissa Cartwright, and Steve White; nine great grandchildren, Morgan, Macy, Grayson, Garrett, Asher, Gage, Christopher, Drake and Dylan; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters, Sybil Jones and Patsy Harrison, and a daughter, Sherry White.
The family extends a special thank you to her caregivers, Rita Waterfield and Sandra Andrade, and the staff of Albemarle Home Care and Hospice.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, officiated by Gilbert Baccus. Memorial donations may be made to Albemarle Home Care and Hospice, 208 Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or to the charity of one's choice.
