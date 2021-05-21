Valerie Lieu Felty, age 75 of Elizabeth City, NC died Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at her residence with family at her side. She was born on October 20, 1945 to the late Joseph William and Margaret Hayes Balser. She married William Felty on January 30, 1965 in Frankfort, IN. They had been married 43 years when he preceded her in death on February 4, 2008. She grew up in Lafayette, IN and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1963 and worked at National Seal (Federal Mogul) for several years. She retired in 2008 after working as the secretary for Tippecanoe County, Indiana, Probation Department for 14 years. After she retired, she relocated to NC to live with her daughter and her family. She liked reading and writing short stories and poetry and she enjoyed spending time with her family, her dogs, and going camping. Valerie is survived by her daughter, Cindy Britt (Kenny) of Elizabeth City, NC; her son, Jeffrey Felty of Cheboygan, MI; grandchildren, Krystal Mittelsteadt, Cheboygan, MI, Dalton Felty, Topeka, KS, Stephen Felty, San Antonio, TX, Dillon Felty, Fort Worth, TX, Morgan Britt (Savannah) Clarksville, TN, Logan Britt and Addison Britt both of Elizabeth City, NC; great grandchildren, Savannah Lynch, Matthew Mittelsteadt, Gracelynn Mittelsteadt, and Briscoe Felty; siblings, Lynn (Allen) Wimberly, Lafayette, IN, John (Elaina) Balser, Valparaiso, IN, and Millie (Tom) Harrell, Augusta, GA; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Balser. A family celebration of her life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the SPCA of NENC, 102 Enterprise Dr, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or your local animal shelter. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 E. Church St., Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Felty family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.