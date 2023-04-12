Velma Chappell Lane

Velma Margery Chappell Lane, 97, of 1155 Beech Springs Road, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023 in her home where she was being cared for by family. Mrs. Lane was born in Perquimans County on July 18, 1925, and was the daughter of the late Elmer Eroy and Nellie Baccus Chappell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Julian Lane; a son, Larry Mack Lane; a sister, Hilda Ridge; and by brothers, Johnnie and Melvin "Goosie" Chappell. A retired line supervisor from the former Don Juan Manufacturing Company, she was a member of Hunter's Fork Pentecostal Holiness Church. Surviving is her son, Gerry Lane (wife, Ginger); her sister, Wanda Twine; her granddaughter, Loretta Nixon (husband, Bryan); two great-grandsons, Corbin and Declan, all of Hertford; her special friend, Jackie Twombly; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by the Rev. Gary Williams. A private burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Elizabeth City. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the chapel service on Wednesday, and other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
