Velvet F. Weaver

Velvet Fawn “Hot Rod” Weaver, 52, of 1470 NC Highway 37 South, Gatesville, NC, died Friday, October 15, 2021 in Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City. Velvet was born in Portsmouth, VA on August 1, 1969, and was the daughter of Sandra Wiley Weaver of Gatesville and the late Ellis Henry Weaver, Sr. A graduate of Gates County High School, she had received an Associate’s degree in Information Systems & Technology from College of The Albemarle in Elizabeth City, and while attending had worked there as a switchboard operator. She was a faithful member of Sandy Cross Baptist Church, and as noted by the family, wanted to be in church every time the doors were opened. In addition to her mother, she is survived by two sisters, Michelle Deraps, called “Sugar” by Velvet, (Robert) of Murfreesboro and April Barber (Morris) of Roper; two brothers, Henry Weaver, Jr. of Myrtle Beach, SC and Forrest Weaver (Catherine) of Ponchatoula, LA; a niece and five nephews, Lena, Chris (Alex), John, Patrick (Breanna), Drew, and William; a great-niece, Evelyn; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and friends. A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 21st, at 2:00 p.m. in the Sandy Cross Baptist Church Cemetery and will be conducted by her pastor, Rev. Gary Nistler, and family friend, Rev. Joe McKnight. With the resurgence of the Covid Virus in the area, no formal visitation is planned; however, friends are invited to speak with the family under the portico attached to the social hall of the church immediately following the service. Flowers are welcomed at the service, or contributions in Velvet’s memory may be made to Sandy Cross Baptist Church, in care of Barbara Jones, 498 Acorn Hill Road, Sunbury, NC 27979. Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
