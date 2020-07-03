Vera Louise Harrell
HERTFORD - Vera Louise Harrell, age 71 journeyed peacefully into the arms of Jesus, June 29, 2020. Vera was predeceased by her parents, Ralph and Evelyn Harrell. She is survived by her sisters, Ruth Jennings and husband, Clarence, Weeksville, NC; Ginny Peace and husband, Gibby, Jacksonville Beach, FL; Debbie Doan and husband, Perry, Wendell, NC. Nephew, Jeff Jennings and wife, Lou, niece Sherri Winslow and husband, Phillip, niece, Kristen Peace, and nephew, Justin Doan.
She was an active and lifelong member of Woodland United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and served on numerous committees. Vera served in every capacity of the Forestburg Ruritan Club and the Albemarle Ruritan District Cabinet. She served in the past as Executive Director of the Wake County Home Builders Association and the Albemarle Home Builders Association, along with Fellowship of Friends with WUMC, Secretary of Sutton's Landing, and Church Secretary of Hertford UMC. She leaves behind many friends, cousins, co-workers and committee members who will remember her for her organization of events and the love she had for cooking and providing food regularly for any occasion or because she always had enough to share.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Vera's life will be 11 am, July 5 outside at Woodland United Methodist Church with Rev. Renee Edwards officiating. The Church is asking that you wear a face mask for safety and invite you to bring a lawn chair.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Memorial Fund at Woodland UMC, 453 Woodland Church Road, Hertford, NC 27944, the Ruritan National Scholarship Fund Foundation, PO Box 487, Dublin, VA 24084, or to a special charity of your choice.